Over the last several seasons, the Cavs have been a team that’s rarely practiced. Does that need to change with Isaiah Thomas nearing a comeback? LeBron James says not necessarily. “Well, it’s going to depend on the schedule at that point whenever IT is ready to go,” James said. “It depends on the schedule if we’re going to be able to have practice time for him to get kind of used to the guys. But I think if the schedule is not in the favor of that, he’s going to get it on the court and sometimes that’s some of the best teacher too when you learn on the fly on the floor. He’s a veteran, too, so he kind of knows what to expect and obviously this has been another difficult challenge for him with this injury but we as the other guys that’s been playing have to figure out how to get him involved and get him acclimated as quick as possible.”