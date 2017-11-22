Michael Cunningham: Hawks to recall Magette from Erie b…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks to recall Magette from Erie before tonight’s game vs. LAC
November 22, 2017 | 1:11 pm EST Update
During an interview with Mason and Ireland Show on ESPN LA Radio, Lonzo Ball attributed the subpar shooting percentage to missing uncontested looks, and expressed confidence results would turn: “I’m just missing shots. I definitely like the looks I’m getting. Most of them are wide open, people are going under screens. I feel like they’re going to fall. Just have to keep shooting and shooting with confidence.”
Over the last several seasons, the Cavs have been a team that’s rarely practiced. Does that need to change with Isaiah Thomas nearing a comeback? LeBron James says not necessarily. “Well, it’s going to depend on the schedule at that point whenever IT is ready to go,” James said. “It depends on the schedule if we’re going to be able to have practice time for him to get kind of used to the guys. But I think if the schedule is not in the favor of that, he’s going to get it on the court and sometimes that’s some of the best teacher too when you learn on the fly on the floor. He’s a veteran, too, so he kind of knows what to expect and obviously this has been another difficult challenge for him with this injury but we as the other guys that’s been playing have to figure out how to get him involved and get him acclimated as quick as possible.”
LeBron James said the Cavaliers are better defensively because they have “a game plan that’s been consistent over the last few games and we stuck to it.” “We haven’t done much changing, we’ve stuck to our game plan and tried to execute that as close to 48 minutes as possible,” James said Wednesday, hours before the Cavs take their five-game winning streak into a home game against Brooklyn. “No matter if it’s been going well at times or whatever the case may be, we just stuck with it. Understand that we have to do that, get that down until we’re ready to kind of switch off to something else. I give that a lot of credit.”