Michael Cunningham: With Luke Babbitt (back) out, rookie John Collins will get 1st career start tonight vs. LAC.
November 22, 2017 | 6:52 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: Kerr on KD: “I expect he’ll get quite a reception, both good and bad. But it’ll always be special when KD walks into this building… He made too big of an impact and this city made too big of an impact on him.”
Pop just told me he’s “never” throughout his entire coaching career come across the issue that Kawhi Leonard is experiencing with his quad. He said “what’s weird” is that Tony Parker has essentially the same issue, “a quad tendon, but worse,” but Kawhi isn’t any closer to returning than TP
Jeff McDonald: Pop said Joffery Lauvergne reinjured his sprained ankle vs Atlanta. Wasn’t sure if the big Frenchman would be available vs Pels.
Gina Mizell: #Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler (back) is available to play tonight in Houston, Michael Malone said. But he remained mum on who would start at PF in place of Paul Millsap.
November 22, 2017 | 6:32 pm EST Update
Tyronn Lue says the Cavs are targeting Monday’s game in Philadelphia for Iman Shumpert’s return. In other injury news, there is no timetable set for when Tristan Thompson will practice, per Lue.