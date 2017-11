The slow start has caused NBA insiders to question whether the star-studded trio of Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony can work together in Oklahoma City. Like fish, NBA teams also have a mind of their own and no teams are waiting for the Thunder to figure it out. George, however, would like to remind you that it is just November, with lots of basketball to be played. “You have to understand that it’s new,” said George, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder. “As much as we look good on paper, we have to work as a team. If it was easy, everyone could do it. The only teams that play well are the ones that have played together for a while. We’re a new team. A new group. We got to go through this adversity so we have something to look back at going forward, really. “We understand what we have talentwise. That’s the obvious. But we’re patient. We’re going to get it right. It’s too early.”