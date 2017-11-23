USA Today Sports

The Knicks were still worried they would strike out on …

The Knicks were still worried they would strike out on another free agent. The Hawks could have matched the offer with Hardaway a restricted free agent. Atlanta passed and the Knicks got shredded for overpaying a player they traded away in 2015 and who had never been a full-time starter. “There was that concern,’’ Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said of the Hawks’ matching. “Tim had started to turn the corner in terms of being a great player. He finished last season having a very, very good second half. We knew that was the beginning. I don’t think there was concern bringing him back. Mills did a great job of figuring out how to get him and what it might take. There was concern Atlanta might match it. When they didn’t, we were very happy.’’

Tim Hardaway Jr. is making his return to Atlanta at the perfect time, emerging from a career-high 38 points, arriving at Philips Arena on Friday with a team that’s the surprise of the NBA at 10-7. There was early panning of Hardaway’s signing in July, but sometimes you can come back home. Hardaway felt he made the right choice then to leave Atlanta, and he knows it now. “I’m thankful to be back here, man,’’ Hardaway said. It’s a wonderful opportunity for me. I’m happy. I’m excited. This group loves one another. You can see it on the floor we’re playing for one another. The passion is there and we continue to find out identity.’’
This year is the first ever PK80 tournament in Portland, Oregon, honoring Nike founder Phil Knight’s 80th birthday. And in honor of the event, LeBron James gifted several teams their own versions of the LeBron 15. Of course, James had to hook up his Buckeyes.

