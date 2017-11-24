USA Today Sports

But the conventional wisdom on NBA career arcs doesn’t seem to apply with Ingles: He was never a dominant player at even lower levels of the game. It has been his willingness to be a complimentary piece that has helped his rise. So though he has a new $52 million, four-year contract in his pocket, don’t expect him to change. Ingles keeps playing his way. With extended minutes, there’s just going to be more of it. “I didn’t sign my new deal and think, “Oh, now I gotta average 16 points” or anything like that,” he said. “The beauty of the NBA is having success together. Having to shoot 15 shots in one game then one the next, that’s what it is. I guess I try to play the same way.”
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek orchestrated a point guard overhaul. Jarrett Jack and rookie Frank Ntilikina were in. Ramon Sessions and Ro Baker were out. “It’s been frustrating a little bit,” Baker said. “But I’m humbled to be in the position I am in. What’s tough is not being able to contribute when you win. We’ve been very successful to this point. When you see your teammates having success, it makes you want to be a part of it. I am a part of it, but in a different way. You just wish you were on the court to be part of this, especially winning at home.”
When Baker gets cleared for full contact, he can’t be counted out from being back in the mix at some juncture. The 24-year-old suffered a severely sprained ankle during voluntary workouts in early September and missed part of preseason. After the first three losses, Hornacek deactivated him, saying the ankle wasn’t 100 percent and that he needed time. “Injuries pop out of nowhere,” said Baker, who played 52 games last season. “You just got to treat them the best you can and trust you’ll be healthy when the time comes. That’s what we’re trying to get to right now. Putting the first priority as health is very important in this league.”
