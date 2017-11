But the conventional wisdom on NBA career arcs doesn’t seem to apply with Ingles: He was never a dominant player at even lower levels of the game. It has been his willingness to be a complimentary piece that has helped his rise. So though he has a new $52 million, four-year contract in his pocket, don’t expect him to change. Ingles keeps playing his way. With extended minutes, there’s just going to be more of it. “I didn’t sign my new deal and think, “Oh, now I gotta average 16 points” or anything like that,” he said. “The beauty of the NBA is having success together. Having to shoot 15 shots in one game then one the next, that’s what it is. I guess I try to play the same way.”