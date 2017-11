Tim Hardaway Jr.’s defensive improvement in his two-year stint with the Hawks has been well-documented. But something else valuable occurred here — something he hopes all of his Knicks teammates can experience, too. Competing in the playoffs. “It was huge — just to be able to be in that situation,’’ Hardaway said of finally making the playoffs. “The atmosphere was something I’ll never be able to describe. It was great way to build as a ballplayer and know what you have to work at in the offseason. It makes you want to have that energy and desire to want to get back there.’’