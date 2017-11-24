Tim Hardaway Jr.’s defensive improvement in his two-y…
Tim Hardaway Jr.’s defensive improvement in his two-year stint with the Hawks has been well-documented. But something else valuable occurred here — something he hopes all of his Knicks teammates can experience, too. Competing in the playoffs. “It was huge — just to be able to be in that situation,’’ Hardaway said of finally making the playoffs. “The atmosphere was something I’ll never be able to describe. It was great way to build as a ballplayer and know what you have to work at in the offseason. It makes you want to have that energy and desire to want to get back there.’’
November 24, 2017 | 2:41 pm EST Update
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose has become increasingly frustrated by the injury process and is taking personal time to evaluate his future in the NBA, league sources told ESPN. Rose has not been with the team for the better part of a week, sources told ESPN, and it is unclear when the 2011 league MVP will return. Rose has missed 11 of the Cavs’ 18 games this season, including the last seven because of a sprained left ankle.
Tim Hardaway Jr credits Atlanta’s renowned head coach Mike Budenholzer but also says he himself had to actually have the work ethic to change. “They made me mature as a ballplayer on and off the floor, made me an all-out competitor, the grinding, the time I spend with the coaching staff and strength coach,’’ Hardaway said. “It was very memorable.”