Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is doubtful for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with what the team is calling a sprained ankle — an issue that Warriors coach Steve Kerr said was bad enough that he regrets playing Durant against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. “I thought he was fine. We thought he was fine, but then he got sore afterwards [Wednesday],” Kerr said after Durant sat out the Warriors’ 143-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. “I’m sure the league is happy with us because we played him on their ‘marquee’ game with [Russell Westbrook] and all that stuff, but he came out sore the next day, so we shouldn’t have played him.”