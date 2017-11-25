“The good start we had actually was a curse for — w…
“The good start we had actually was a curse for — we relaxed little bit,’’ said Kristaps Porzingis, whose 28 points and two blocks went to waste, although spectator Dikembe Mutombo got out of his chair after one rejection. Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder shredded the Knicks with 26 points as Atlanta moved to 4-15. Tim Hardaway Jr., in his return to Atlanta, sputtered in the game-turning, 31-20 third quarter. He finished with 22 points, but made just 3-of-9 3-point shots and committed three turnovers.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is doubtful for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with what the team is calling a sprained ankle — an issue that Warriors coach Steve Kerr said was bad enough that he regrets playing Durant against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. “I thought he was fine. We thought he was fine, but then he got sore afterwards [Wednesday],” Kerr said after Durant sat out the Warriors’ 143-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. “I’m sure the league is happy with us because we played him on their ‘marquee’ game with [Russell Westbrook] and all that stuff, but he came out sore the next day, so we shouldn’t have played him.”
Kerr added, “Now we’ve got to be careful. I don’t think it’s anything serious, but we’ve got to make sure he’s right, so I would say he’s doubtful.”
The Warriors rookie was drafted by the Bulls with the 38th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, then promptly traded to Golden State for $3.5 million in cash considerations. Despite the move, Bell offered no ill-will Friday to the franchise that traded him away. “They made it clear they didn’t want me,” Bell said during Friday’s shootaround. “They drafted me for the Warriors so I don’t take it to heart.
Since the trade, Bulls fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the move. A trend Bell has noticed. “I think its just fans being fans,” Bell said. “They don’t really understand the aspect of it. [The Bulls] were in a rebuild, and I guess I probably would’ve helped them win more than they wanted to.
KC Johnson: Jordan Bell confirms he rubbed it into the Bulls during starting lineup intros by rubbing hands together like money: “I wanted to see how cash considerations was doing over there.”
Anthony Slater: Jordan Bell said some guys were firing him up to face the Bulls. I asked him if it was Draymond. Nope. “Klay said something. Like ‘They don’t want you JB'” pic.twitter.com/AA1fjFrDWu
Mario Chalmers: Losing is not fun at all……but together as a team we will figure this out and get back on the right track…….. stay wit us Grizz nation