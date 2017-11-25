Michael Cunningham: Babbitt (back) and Muscala (ankle) out vs TOR..
November 25, 2017 | 1:35 pm EST Update
Candace Buckner: Per timeline, looks like the earliest John Wall will return is Dec. 9 in Los Angeles, during the #Wizards long road trip
Micah Adams: The Bulls are the fastest team in NBA history to four 30-point losses. Just 17 games. Already just one shy of their most ever in an entire season.
Mark Medina: Warriors still list Kevin Durant as doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Pelicans (sprained left ankle). Andre Iguodala listed as probable (sore left knee).
Joel Embiid is listed as probable for Saturday night’s game against the Orlando Magic with a cold. The 76ers center received treatment in the morning instead of participating in the shootaround with teammates.
November 25, 2017 | 11:54 am EST Update
Candace Buckner: Per #Wizards, John Wall will miss two weeks. Wall must receive PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and viscosupplementation injections to reduce the inflammation in his left knee.
Cavaliers rookies Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic were sent to Canton for tonight’s G-League game against the Long Island Nets, the organization announced.