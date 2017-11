Many scoffed at the big money given to Hardaway Jr (What was he supposed to do? Say no?), but based on other recent deals that have been given out to shooting guards—like the four-year, $84 million extension given to Nuggets guard Gary Harris—Hardaway Jr could have the same people who originally blasted the big offer singing his praises by the end of the season. “I have to use [criticism] as motivation,” he says. “I take it as those are your fans and they’re coming at you with that. It hurts. But at the same time, you can’t harp on that. You have to go out there and show that you deserve what the Knicks offered. At the end of the day, it’s not my fault. They came to me. I knew that if it was something big, I would have to deliver. I’ve been delivering since last season in Atlanta. I feel like I’m confident and capable of getting what I got money-wise and going out there and playing for the team and playing for the franchise and playing for the city.”