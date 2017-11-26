“It was a surprising feeling,” Hardaway Jr says of …
“It was a surprising feeling,” Hardaway Jr says of getting the call from the Knicks. “I feel like they sent me away to camp and they said, Well, we’ll see where you are down the road. Once I got a call from my agent that the Knicks were interested and they were willing to invest in my abilities, I was happy. I felt like I was on my way home. I felt like there was some unfinished business to take care of.” “I was excited when I heard that we were signing him,” adds teammate Kristaps Porzingis. “That’s another young guy who works hard and is willing to do the right things to grow as a team. In the preseason, to me, he looked great. He was making shots and getting to the basket. He’s an explosive player. He’s only going to get more comfortable with the team, and me and him are going to find that connection on the court and that’s going to help us. I like his mentality—he’s a hard worker and I enjoy playing with him.”
November 26, 2017 | 8:51 am EST Update
“Gallo is not coming back until he’s right,” Rivers said. “We’re not going to rush anybody back. I don’t care what situation you’re in. Not only is it going to make it worse, because then he’ll come back and get injured, or any of our guys. That’s one thing we’ll never do.” Gallinari said Monday that he hoped to be back in seven to 10 days. Teodosic is not expected back until after Christmas.
Many scoffed at the big money given to Hardaway Jr (What was he supposed to do? Say no?), but based on other recent deals that have been given out to shooting guards—like the four-year, $84 million extension given to Nuggets guard Gary Harris—Hardaway Jr could have the same people who originally blasted the big offer singing his praises by the end of the season. “I have to use [criticism] as motivation,” he says. “I take it as those are your fans and they’re coming at you with that. It hurts. But at the same time, you can’t harp on that. You have to go out there and show that you deserve what the Knicks offered. At the end of the day, it’s not my fault. They came to me. I knew that if it was something big, I would have to deliver. I’ve been delivering since last season in Atlanta. I feel like I’m confident and capable of getting what I got money-wise and going out there and playing for the team and playing for the franchise and playing for the city.”
Nowitzki is a team-best plus-59 over the past four games, averaging 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in that span, shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range. He was plus-26 in only 22 minutes against the Thunder, scoring a season-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. “My legs feel stronger. My stamina is better,” the 39-year-old Nowitzki said. “It just took me a while to get going into the season. Eleven games in 18 days didn’t help against a lot of great, great opponents, but I feel better now and I’m going to keep working.”
After the season opener, Hernangomez, who speaks primarly Spanish, admitted he never heard the expression “garbage time.’’ Now he knows it well. “If I get those minutes, I will use it,’’ Hernangomez said of mop-up duty. “I think I can play more minutes than garbage minutes. Every time I go on the court, whether starting or the last two minutes, I enjoy playing basketball.’’
They then begin a stretch of 24 games that includes 18 away from Madison Square Garden, the sort of death march that can challenge even the best of teams. “Yeah, we haven’t had that many road games like a lot of other teams,” Hardaway Jr. said. “We’ve just got to find some type of formula or some type of mental attitude, mindset, going into these games away from our place. I mean, we feed off our crowd when they give us energy when we’re at home. So when we’re on the road we’ve got to realize we’re 15 strong and have each other’s back out there. Once we started doing that we can see some success on the road.”
In Houston’s 117-102 victory over the Knicks, Harden highlighted the Rockets’ third-quarter defense where the Knicks scored just 13 points, a season-low for points in a quarter both for the Knicks as well as Rockets opponents. Along with Harden’s 37 points and 10 assists, it was that defensive tenacity that helped the Rockets rally back from a sizeable early deficit. “We couldn’t get stops,” Harden said. “They were making everything, we didn’t have any pressure defensively, and we couldn’t get our rhythm offensively.” The Rockets erased New York’s early 22-point lead by making 18 3-pointers and getting 44 points from their bench, led by 17 from Ryan Anderson.