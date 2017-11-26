Michael Cunningham: Hawks assign Dorsey to G-League aff…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks assign Dorsey to G-League affiliate in Erie.
November 26, 2017 | 4:10 pm EST Update
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is staying in communication with the franchise’s front office during his self-imposed exile, but his future status with the team remains unclear, league sources told ESPN.
He left the Cavaliers on Wednesday, league sources said. Rose’s increasing frustration with injuries is causing him to question his desire to continue playing, league sources said. The mental toll from a series of significant injuries that have diminished the production of the youngest NBA Most Valuable Player in history have played a part in the personal soul-searching on Rose’s future, league sources said.
Nick Friedell: Embarrassing performance by Bulls and Heat in the first quarter. Teams combined to go 6-for-43 from the field. Bulls lead 13-7. Yep.
Tania Ganguli: Larry Nance Jr. left practice early with a cut over his eye. Won’t affect his ability to play tomorrow.