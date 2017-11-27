The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned guard Ty…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned guard Tyler Dorsey to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate.
November 26, 2017 | 8:18 pm EST Update
Anthony’s fourth-quarter absence wasn’t related to his play or a need for rest, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. Anthony lingered late in the locker room in part because he was with the medical staff, but a team spokesman called it normal postgame treatment. Anthony didn’t take issue with sitting
“It was nothing to do with Carmelo — trying to rest him or not play him or anything else like that,” Donovan said. “I thought he played a very good second half. I thought he shot the ball well from behind the line. But I thought with the way the game was going, that group was kind of playing well and I just decided to stick with them.”
As Parker continues to rehab from his second knee injury, the member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pulling for his fellow Chicagoan while injuries continue to rob him of his former MVP skill set. “It’s definitely hard to put yourself in his shoes,” Jabari Parker said of Rose.
Parker has known Rose since he was a child and followed his footsteps at Simeon Career Academy in Chicago. “A lot of people are giving him a lot of crap for it, but he’s just been at the point where it never really worked out for him and whatever he’s feeling comfortable doing at that time is up to him,” Parker said.
The Warriors (15-5) have listed Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle), Stephen Curry (right hand contusion) and Draymond Green (right foot contusion) as questionable for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings (5-14) at Oracle Arena. But the Warriors are optimistic all three will play.