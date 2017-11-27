Michael Cunningham: Dedmon on best dunker he's played w…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 27, 2017 | 2:34 pm EST Update
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are out tonight. Andre Iguodala is doubtful. Draymond Green will play.
Anthony Slater: Matt Barnes is getting his championship ring tonight. Draymond Green will present it to him.
Mike McGraw: Hoiberg said the feeling is Niko & Portis will have to communicate on the court sometimes and hopefully that will carry over to off the court. #Bulls
Candace Buckner: John Wall will travel with the team during its two-game, back-to-back road trip to MIN and PHI.