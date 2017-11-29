The Memphis Grizzlies sent shockwaves through NBA circles Monday when they fired coach David Fizdale. Nuggets’ coach Michael Malone has sympathy for Fizdale. He was also fired near the quarter-pole in his second season with a franchise. In December 2014, Malone was relieved of his duties as the Sacramento Kings coach after amassing a 28-54 record in his first year and an 11-13 mark to start his sophomore season. “It really reminded me of my situation in Sacramento,” Malone said. “Mike Conley goes out. They go 0-7, 0-8. DeMarcus Cousins gets viral meningitis. We go two and whatever. And I get fired. He gets fired. David Fizdale is going to be back in the league as a head coach and he’ll be in a better situation just like I am.”