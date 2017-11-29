Michael Cunningham: Hawks say Dewayne Dedmon out 3-6 we…
November 29, 2017 | 7:03 pm EST Update
The Memphis Grizzlies sent shockwaves through NBA circles Monday when they fired coach David Fizdale. Nuggets’ coach Michael Malone has sympathy for Fizdale. He was also fired near the quarter-pole in his second season with a franchise. In December 2014, Malone was relieved of his duties as the Sacramento Kings coach after amassing a 28-54 record in his first year and an 11-13 mark to start his sophomore season. “It really reminded me of my situation in Sacramento,” Malone said. “Mike Conley goes out. They go 0-7, 0-8. DeMarcus Cousins gets viral meningitis. We go two and whatever. And I get fired. He gets fired. David Fizdale is going to be back in the league as a head coach and he’ll be in a better situation just like I am.”
“Every experience is a learning experience. We as head coaches know the rules going in, that if you’re looking for a secure job, this is not the job for you,” Malone said. “And it’s an unfortunate situation. But the good thing is Fiz has shown to everybody in this business that he’s more than capable of being a head coach and he’ll get that opportunity once again.”