The absentee approach has led to tension between Pera and his minority owners, sources said. Kaplan tried to extricate himself from the situation a year and a half ago when he entered into negotiations with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to join the team as a minority partner with the intent on one day purchasing a majority stake in the franchise. But that agreement fell through, the second time Kaplan has missed out on a chance to become the lead owner of an NBA franchise. He was outbid by Tony Ressler for the Atlanta Hawks in 2015.
November 30, 2017 | 5:22 pm EST Update
The roster is in flux, half of the foursome that laid the groundwork for the team’s success is gone and Robert Pera’s future as lead owner of the franchise is in question. A buy-sell provision in the ownership agreement between Pera and minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus was exercised last week, sources told The Athletic. Both minority owners had the right to invoke the clause starting in late October, which allows one or both of them to set a new valuation for the franchise that sold for $377 million in 2012. Pera, who is being represented by CAA in the process, will have to decide whether to buy out Kaplan and/or Straus to keep control of the team or sell his shares at the set price and remove himself from the ownership group.
The clause in the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN, was born of Pera’s tenuous acquisition of the team from previous owner Michael Heisley in 2012. During that process, the value of Pera’s technology company, Ubiquiti Networks, took a sharp plunge, forcing him to bring on Kaplan and Straus as partners with 13.5 percent equity and give a number of owners with Memphis ties, including Peyton Manning and Justin Timberlake, smaller pieces of the pie to be able to close the deal.
All of it adds up to the kind of uncertainty — on the court and off — that can be difficult for a franchise to overcome, especially one in a smaller market like Memphis. Seattle has been getting more aggressive in trying to address its arena situation to get a team to return to the city vacated when the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City. But the Grizzlies lease at the FedEx Forum has strong protections through 2021 and the Commercial-Appeal reported that the subset of local owners in the group would be given the chance to buy the team if Pera, or any other owner, were to try to move the Grizzlies before 2027.
Brandon Ingram said he was so locked in against Kevin Durant and the Warriors that “I lost myself into the game.” “The competitive nature came out when we were scoring,” said Ingram, who scored a career-high 32 points against Golden State. “… Some of my best games are when I just have a clear head and getting lost in the game… When you are lost in the game like that and having a clear head, you don’t think about anything… I was just very aggressive to the rim and [the mentality was] I didn’t think anyone could stop me [from] getting to the rim.”
BSN: What do you think of Nikola Jokic through 20 games? Richard Jefferson: “I think he’s a good player. He’s the best player on the floor about one out of every four nights and for us to be the players and the team that we need to be, it needs to be every two out of three nights. That’s what he needs to be for us. And unfortunately, people have to do things that they don’t normally do. I don’t know if scoring comes extremely natural to him but we need him to be more aggressive on the offensive end especially with Paul (Millsap) out. Especially with two young point guards. We need him to be more of an offensive threat and aggressive.”
BSN: There’s been a lot of talk about [Nikola Jokic] stepping up as more of a vocal leader over this recent stretch. Have you seen that at all? Richard Jefferson: “No, he’s not a vocal guy. That’s, not his personality. I don’t know if it ever will be. But Tim Duncan wasn’t very vocal. You can lead by example and I think that’s the type of player he is.”
BSN: What was the first thing that went through your mind when Millsap went down? Richard Jefferson: “Next man up. We have 19 power forwards on our team. You start Kenneth Faried who’s been on a USA team. He’s been on the verge of being an Olympian and he’s in the prime of his career. Not many teams can take out a four-time All-Star and add a guy like Kenneth Faried who on more than half the teams in this league would probably be starting.”