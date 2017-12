The star guard scored 36 points and Boston held off the weary and short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Thursday night to improve the NBA’s best record to 19-4. It was Irving’s fifth game this season with 30 or more points. Al Horford added 21 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Morris had 17 points as the Celtics bounced back from Monday night’s home loss to Detroit with their ninth victory in 11 games. “It’s go time, man,” Irving said of his mindset in the fourth quarter. “Especially when the game is in the balance. It’s the best time to play. It’s just ultimate freedom.”