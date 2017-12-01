James (6-foot-8, 250 pounds) then took over primary def…
James (6-foot-8, 250 pounds) then took over primary defensive duties on Schroder (6-1, 172) to close the half and continued covering the super-quick guard in the second half. “He was kicking our butts in the first half,” said James of Schroder. “My teammates asked me to take the challenge. I wanted the challenge.” James seemed to relish the chance to test his skills against the point guard. “I can’t give that up,” he said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Further evaluation on left ankle of Denver’s Nikola Jokic set for Friday, but there’s cautious optimism that injury is no more than a sprain, league source tells ESPN. X-rays negative.
Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets’ leading scorer and emerging star center, rolled his left ankle in the first half against the Bulls on Thursday at the Pepsi Center and exited the game early. He did not return to the game after the team diagnosed him with a left ankle sprain. “I’ll go back and talk to our docs. Thank goodness it’s only a sprain,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “Good thing is, he’s not an athletic big, so he doesn’t have to jump a lot.”
The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has assigned guard Zach LaVine and forward Nikola Mirotić to the Windy City Bulls. Both players have missed the first 19 games of the 2017-18 regular season due to injury. LaVine is currently rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that took place on Feb. 3, 2017, vs. the Detroit Pistons. Mirotić suffered from a concussion and maxillary fractures after an incident with teammate Bobby Portis on Oct. 17, 2017.
The star guard scored 36 points and Boston held off the weary and short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Thursday night to improve the NBA’s best record to 19-4. It was Irving’s fifth game this season with 30 or more points. Al Horford added 21 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Morris had 17 points as the Celtics bounced back from Monday night’s home loss to Detroit with their ninth victory in 11 games. “It’s go time, man,” Irving said of his mindset in the fourth quarter. “Especially when the game is in the balance. It’s the best time to play. It’s just ultimate freedom.”
Jason Quick: Meyers Leonard didn’t know Jusuf Nurkic stood up for him re: fans booing. “Honeslty, I appreciate Nurk saying something.I mean for the people who boo … yeah. Truly in my down-home country roots I have some nasty words for those people. But I’m going to keep it professional.
Will Barton, who scored a career-high 37 points, dropped in a reverse layup with 3.2 seconds remaining to finally clinch the victory for the Nuggets (12-9). The Bulls fell to 3-17. “I was telling my teammates give me the ball and get out of the way,” Barton said.