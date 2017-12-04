USA Today Sports

No. 32 – not the familiar No. 33 – will not be worn…

33 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
No. 32 – not the familiar No. 33 – will not be worn again by a South Lakes Seahawks basketball player. “It is both an honor and humbling to have my jersey retired by South Lakes High School,” Hill told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I am truly appreciative to my Seahawks teammates, coaches, teachers and schoolmates who pushed me to be my best. The South Lakes community had a huge impact on me both on and off the court and its influence made me a better basketball player and person.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 4, 2017 | 3:53 pm EST Update
It’s a stunning move … LiAngelo Ball will no longer be on the UCLA basketball team and, in fact, he will not be a student at UCLA … because his father, LaVar Ball, is removing him from the institution … TMZ Sports has learned. As you know, LiAngelo was indefinitely suspended from the team after he stole from several stores during a trip to China. LiAngelo was placed on house arrest but was sprung after Trump and others went to bat for him.
33 mins ago via TMZ.com

, , , , Uncategorized

, , ,

The U.S. men’s basketball team will host its next two World Cup qualifying games in Santa Cruz, California, at the home of the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate. The Americans will play Cuba on Feb. 23 and Puerto Rico on Feb. 26 at Kaiser Permanente Arena, USA Basketball announced Monday. The Americans beat Puerto Rico last month during their 2-0 start in the new qualifying format for the 2019 World Cup in China.
33 mins ago via USA Today Sports

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home