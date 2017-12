What is the difference, Korver was asked, between the Cavs’ bench that ranked 28th (28.3 points per game) in the league in scoring last season and their second unit that’s 5fifth (40.5 points per game) this year? “Him,” Korver said. “I mean, he can say whatever he wants, but there’s no doubt he’s done a great job of leading that second unit,” Korver told ESPN. “And I think there’s been growth in a lot of areas with that second unit. We just got tons of motion going on. Tons of movement. But you can’t just have five guys doing that. You got to have someone in that group who is making that pass or commanding that double team or getting the ball into the paint and then with the movement and pieces that we have, kind of making it fit together well. So, I really think the way I look at it, we have two of the greatest basketball minds in the history of the game and one is leading the first unit and one is leading the second unit.”