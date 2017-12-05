Marco Belinelli will be free agent after this season. The Italian guard is playing with the Atlanta Hawks and is averaging 12 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game shooting with 40% from long range. Marco Belinelli spoke with Massimo Lopes Pegna of La Gazzetta dello Sport. “My goal is to sign a new two or three year contract this summer” Belinelli. “I am giving it all on the court for the Hawks” the guard said. “Europe? It is an hypothesis that I will start considering in the future. It would be a normal epilogue for my career because there is always a bit of homesickness. But I love America: here I have realized my dream and I work well here.
What is the difference, Korver was asked, between the Cavs’ bench that ranked 28th (28.3 points per game) in the league in scoring last season and their second unit that’s 5fifth (40.5 points per game) this year? “Him,” Korver said. “I mean, he can say whatever he wants, but there’s no doubt he’s done a great job of leading that second unit,” Korver told ESPN. “And I think there’s been growth in a lot of areas with that second unit. We just got tons of motion going on. Tons of movement. But you can’t just have five guys doing that. You got to have someone in that group who is making that pass or commanding that double team or getting the ball into the paint and then with the movement and pieces that we have, kind of making it fit together well. So, I really think the way I look at it, we have two of the greatest basketball minds in the history of the game and one is leading the first unit and one is leading the second unit.”
“I mean, he’s run a franchise before,” James said. “He’s ran units before. There’s not one situation that he hasn’t been in, so it’s a luxury for our team to be able to have him to come off our bench and be able to lead that group. The way he’s playing right now, he’s just in a great groove. And you guys know me, I’m extremely happy to have him.”
Bill Doyle: Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum could be a sophomore for No. 1 Duke. “I miss college a little bit, but I don’t really think I liked going to class so much. So I’m good where I’m at. (I miss) all the friends I made, the college atmosphere and the fans standing up the whole game.”