Bobby Marks: Atlanta will incur a $905K cap hit on the Nicolas Brussino waiver. A team interested in claiming must have cap space or a trade exception. Atlanta now has 14 roster spots , $1M below the cap and have the $4.3M room midlevel available.
December 8, 2017 | 11:45 am EST Update
It will be fascinating to watch how they evolve. Milwaukee will investigate DeAndre Jordan, and that is another future version of this team: Antetokounmpo running pick-and-roll with a lob dunker, shooters surrounding them. That would also require something of a stylistic overhaul; Kidd has favored a more egalitarian motion offense, with cuts and handoffs swirling around the elbows. The Bucks can’t pay all of Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe, Parker, Middleton, Tony Snell, and Jordan. They almost certainly can’t get Jordan without giving up one of their good and expensive rotation guys, anyway. (I would be very surprised if they flipped Parker for Jordan, to be clear.)
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said center Tristan Thompson experienced soreness in his injured left calf after his scrimmage Wednesday and may not return to the court this week as originally intended. The Cavs hoped Thompson would either play tonight against the Pacers or tomorrow at home against the Sixers. Lue said Thompson was out against Indiana and didn’t know about Saturday’s game. “He did (experience) after his four on four the other day, so not sure how long he’s going to be down, so, we’ll see,” Lue said.
December 8, 2017 | 11:28 am EST Update
Changing agents is nothing new in the NBA, especially for Jordan, who had employed three different agencies to represent him in contract negotiations in his first seven seasons. When DeAndre Jordan fired Dan Fegan in 2015, whose cozy relationship with Mavs owner Mark Cuban cast a shadow over the initial decision to sign with Dallas, Jordan was required by players association rules to wait 15 days to hire a new one. “He was deciding between Jeff [Schwartz] and Rich Paul,” a person familiar with Jordan’s thinking told Bleacher Report. “I had heard back then that he was 100 percent signing with Jeff.”
After the season, Jordan can opt out of the four-year, $87.6 million deal he signed with the Clippers in 2015. And with the Clippers situated precariously in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, numerous teams have inquired about Jordan’s availability as the February trade deadline approaches. Both are scenarios that Jordan, 29, would be ill-suited to navigate without an agent. “It’s so hard to know otherwise what’s going on,” a person who advises several NBA stars told B/R. “I look at it like this: If you play for a team, is the team ever really going to tell you, ‘We’re trying to trade you?’ How do you get a guy to buy in after that?”