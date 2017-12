Gordon Hayward on Al Horford: “He can have the quietest game and then in the fourth he’ll hit like two threes and end up with 17, 9, and 6 on, like, 8-of-12 shooting. It’s just crazy. And then he does so many other things that don’t even get on the stat sheet. He’s definitely super-important because he’s playmaking for us. If I could say one thing the young guys need to work on, it’s, like, they’re so good getting to the rim, but that next step is reading the defense and playmaking. So knowing, ‘All right, I’ve got three guys here, let me kick it out to somebody.’ So Al becomes a huge playmaker for us, whether in the post or at the top of the key. Along with all the defensive stuff he does, switching out, guarding some of the quicker guards for a possession.”