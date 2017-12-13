USA Today Sports

December 13, 2017 | 3:53 pm EST Update
Ball has been the most scrutinized NBA rookie since James arrived out of high school back in 2003, but amid all the distractions caused by his own family, Ball has helped the extremely young Lakers to a 10-16 start. While Kobe Bryant recently said that Ball has a responsibility to “get better now,” LeBron explained that Lakers fans have to be patient with the new face of the franchise. “Listen, man, this guy is 20-something games into his pro career. [Expletive] doesn’t happen [that fast]. Here it goes again, it goes back to my instant oatmeal [quote]: Everybody wants it right away. Can he play ball? Absolutely. The kid can play ball. Do guys want to play with him? Absolutely.”
Towns: I’ve been shooting 3s my whole career, actually. It’s funny, ’cause I went to Kentucky, and it was something that they were talking about — either having me shoot or not shoot at all. And [John Calipari] wanted me to take the other route and not shoot at all, and [he] just kind of hid it in his back pocket. … But you know, I was in New Jersey — I was one of the state leaders in 3-pointers made, and I’ve been shooting the rock for a long time. And I went to college and took a year off [from shooting], and when I came in the league, I went back to being the player I usually am, which is trying to be as versatile as possible. I was able to shoot more and really have my game open up. …
Towns: Obviously initially, when you’re trying to learn something super complicated — especially a defensive scheme as complicated as Thibs’s — it takes time, because I was already a rookie, and now it’s only my second year. Think about it — I had no stability in those four years leading up: high school I had a coach; college I had a coach, left in one year; and then my first year [in the NBA I] tragically lost Flip [Saunders and then played under] Sam Mitchell; and now this year I’m with Coach Thibodeau. So, I’ve never really had a true defensive scheme to stick with. I’ve always been adjusting on the fly.
Towns: When [Thibodeau] first came in, I just really wanted to learn. I took some extra time with him, started early … and now I understand the system much better. … It’s been amazing, because even with Jimmy [Butler], Taj [Gibson], Aaron Brooks — guys who’ve played for Thibs for a much longer period of time — they understand the schemes, so it’s always great to ask them questions and to be able to play off of them. And times when I mess up on defense, they’re able to help me out because they understand where they need to be in the scheme. … And when you have somebody who’s that passionate about winning, who loves the game that much, and who’s willing to give all his time to have us as prepared as possible, that makes our culture better. It makes us feel better knowing that whenever we step onto the court, we feel we’re the most prepared team in the NBA.
