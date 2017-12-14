Michael Cunningham: Hawks recall Dorsey from G-League a…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks recall Dorsey from G-League affiliate Erie.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 14, 2017 | 12:01 pm EST Update
But on this night, the visual of LeBron James’ agent sitting next to the Lakers owner was enough to spin the NBA world off its axis. Forget that Rich Paul (LeBron’s agent) sometimes sits courtside in Washington with Zach Leonsis, the son of owner Ted Leonsis, where client John Wall recently got a $170 million extension. Or that Paul occasionally sits with 76ers part owner Michael Rubin in Philadelphia, where he represents star rookie Ben Simmons. Or that a few days later, Paul was in Denver, sitting with Nuggets GM Tim Connolly. Paul sitting with Buss had to mean something. Or nothing. Or everything. “If you know me,” Paul told ESPN. “You know it doesn’t mean anything other than I enjoy their company.”
It is a delicious fantasy. And yet, in the modern NBA, where superstars change teams and seismic shifts in power seem to shake the league every summer, it’s certainly not impossible. Lakers history is filled with similar feats of engineering, most recently in 2008, when they plucked Pau Gasol away from Memphis to team with an in-his-prime Bryant for two NBA championships. So imagining LeBron James’ last act coming in purple and gold isn’t without basis. But as of now, it’s also a longshot, according to league sources. Still, expect the atmosphere, and the intrigue, to be as thick as the winter storm battering Cleveland when the Lakers and Cavaliers play Thursday night.
Also sticking to past protocol, LeBron James himself has resisted any attempt to comment on his impending free agency. Before the season, he said he “won’t ever cheat my teammates or cheat the franchise … by talking about free agency all year long, because I’m not gonna give energy to something I can handle in the summertime.” “LeBron is focused on this season and winning a championship,” Paul said. “At the appropriate time, we will explore all the options. Now is not the time.”
The middle of the regular season is not the time for final decisions, but LeBron James’ position on maximum contracts hasn’t changed, sources said. Here’s what that means: Teams who hope to pitch James next July ought to plan to have the max to offer, which is projected to be about $35 million. For now, there are no plans for James to grant a Kevin Durant-esque discount to any team so that friends can get paid or a better roster can be constructed. Something else a team will need: stars. The last time a team was able to pry James away from his hometown, it took an incumbent star, Dwyane Wade, and a joining star, Chris Bosh.
There’s reason to pay attention to the Houston connection. LeBron James and Chris Paul have been friends since high school, won two gold medals together and recently led the players’ union through CBA negotiations with Paul as president and James as VP. They are in position to be free agents at the same time for the first time in their careers next summer. However, league sources called the concept that James and Paul want to spend their golden years as teammates an overstated assumption.
Tania Ganguli: With the Lakers in town, LeBron James declined to address the media after Cavs shootaround. This is very rare for him. He almost never skips the post-shootaround duty.
Chris Forsberg: Gordon Hayward said that, with the Jazz in town for Friday’s game vs. the Celtics, he’s hoping to meet up with some of his former teammates. And while he said it will be “weird” to watch his former team play his current one, Hayward playfully added, “I hope we beat them by 40.”