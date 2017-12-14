Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says John Collins will …
Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says John Collins will play tonight on minutes restriction. Plumlee to start at center.
December 14, 2017 | 7:11 pm EST Update
Jason Jones: Pregame: Thibs said Minnesota considered George Hill as a free agent option. Said they liked his defense and shooting. Minnesota signed Jeff Teague.
Michael Wallace: Bickerstaff simply cut to the chase about Grizzlies’ predicament entering Friday/Sat back-to-back: “You wake up in the morning and you’ve got two choices – you can fight or you can run. Our backs are against the wall. We’ve got nothing to lose. I expect us to come out and fight.”
Rick Noland: Luke Walton on LeBron: “He’s having an amazing year. What he’s doing is incredible. But what he did last year was incredible, too”
Mike Trudell: Cavs coach Ty Lue said Dwyane Wade is available to play tonight (he missed Cleveland’s last game with knee soreness).
Barbara Barker: Tim Hardaway spoke before game. No timetable for his return , he said. Will be evaluated next week.
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas will have his No. 2 jersey retired by the University of Washington. “God is good. God is GREAT,” Thomas posted to his social media accounts Thursday evening.