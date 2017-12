Michael Lee on Marc Gasol potentially being available: “I think he could resurface [in trade rumors]. I’ve seen situations before where teams have fired their coach thinking that was the issue and that’s what was holding the team back, but then they quickly realize that there are other issues that need to be addressed, and I think you’re seeing that now with the Grizzlies. [David] Fizdale wasn’t the problem, there are a lot of other problems with that squad. As they continue to lose, Marc Gasol isn’t going to be happy. As long the team is taking their lumps every night, he’s going to be miserable. As the deadline gets closer, he may go ahead and tell the organization to go ahead and get something for him. He’s 33 and the team isn’t going anywhere with him, so you might as well see what you can get and move forward without him… If you’re the Memphis Grizzlies, I think you really have to look at your future and realize that if you want to go anywhere, moving Gasol is probably the best way to get started. They have to do what’s best for the organization and I think Marc Gasol would be very open to go to a situation where he can win, especially if things have already dried up in Memphis.”