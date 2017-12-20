USA Today Sports

According to a league source with knowledge of the team’s thinking, the Thunder were under no delusions that George was committing to anything beyond this season when they shipped Oladipo and Sabonis—products of the Serge Ibaka trade with Orlando—to Indiana for the four-time All-Star. Furthermore, the source said, the team has shown no inclination to entertain trade discussions.
But if the situation changes not because the team decides it wants to change its goal, but because the goal is changed for them, because of the record, does that change your attitude about wanting to be here? Marc Gasol: My approach to the game will not change. Q: Your approach to your status on the team going forward? Marc Gasol: Correct. That won’t change. But, obviously, if they decide to go a different direction…I’ve said it before, I’ll do anything. I’ll make everybody look good. I’ll say to you guys whatever I need to say if I need to go anywhere else and they need to [pursue] a goal where I’m not the guy.
Everybody who was in the room for Gasol’s holding of court will take different points of emphasis from it. (Side note: The frequent suggestions that Gasol characterized letting Zach Randolph and Tony Allen walk as a mistake is not quite accurate in my interpretation.) But here’s a quote that struck me that I haven’t seen highlighted elsewhere, another peek into how Gasol experiences the game and conceives his commitment to the city: Marc Gasol: I was lucky enough to be a fan before I was a player, and be a fan of the Memphis Grizzlies. People see themselves through players. My job is to show the new guys how important that is.
