Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says plan is for Muscala to play 2 gms rehab for Erie (Thurs and Sat) before rejoining Hawks after holiday.
December 20, 2017 | 8:01 pm EST Update
Jonathan Feigen: D’Antoni said there is not concern that Capela’s injury could linger long-term because it is a bruise, but it could keep him out “one more day, three days, four days. As soon as the pain goes away, he’ll play.”
Adam Himmelsbach: Jordan Mickey on Cs restructuring: “GMs do what they think is best for the team and that’s what Danny Ainge did. I’m a little surprised, but hey, he’s a genius and he knows what he’s doing.”
Earl K. Sneed: Rick Carlisle says Nerlens Noel went to Cleveland to have his cast removed and to see the specialist that performed his thumb surgery.
Harrison Wind: Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) is out tonight. Part of the reason Monte Morris was recalled from the G League.
The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is fighting authorities’ attempt to extradite her from California to Tennessee, where she’s charged with killing him in 2010. Sherra Wright made a very brief appearance Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court. A judge explained that the only issue in her extradition is whether or not she’s the person named in the arrest warrant out of Memphis.