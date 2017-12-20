USA Today Sports

December 20, 2017
The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is fighting authorities’ attempt to extradite her from California to Tennessee, where she’s charged with killing him in 2010. Sherra Wright made a very brief appearance Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court. A judge explained that the only issue in her extradition is whether or not she’s the person named in the arrest warrant out of Memphis.
Lorenzen Wright Death
