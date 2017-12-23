USA Today Sports

Michael Cunningham: Schröder (ankle) out vs OKC

December 23, 2017 | 11:20 am EST Update
The night of the 2015 draft wasn’t one Carmelo Anthony remembers fondly. The ex-Knicks star was disappointed his wingman Tim Hardaway Jr. got traded for the draft rights to Jerian Grant. The combination of that trade, along with the Knicks drafting a reported project in Kristaps Porzingis, didn’t sit well with Anthony. He felt the moves made the Knicks look as if they were rebuilding. According to multiple sources, Anthony’s choice was forward Stanley Johnson, selected No. 8 by the Pistons, who host the Knicks on Friday.
December 23, 2017 | 8:44 am EST Update
