December 23, 2017 | 11:20 am EST Update
Mudiay’s shooting and playmaking also have been concerning — which is why Johnson and Winslow were higher on Jackson’s board. Mudiay is a career 37.2 percent shooter, and sources say the Nuggets have attempted to trade him multiple times. He has lost his starting job to Jamal Murray.
The night of the 2015 draft wasn’t one Carmelo Anthony remembers fondly. The ex-Knicks star was disappointed his wingman Tim Hardaway Jr. got traded for the draft rights to Jerian Grant. The combination of that trade, along with the Knicks drafting a reported project in Kristaps Porzingis, didn’t sit well with Anthony. He felt the moves made the Knicks look as if they were rebuilding. According to multiple sources, Anthony’s choice was forward Stanley Johnson, selected No. 8 by the Pistons, who host the Knicks on Friday.
Candace Buckner: Get you a point guard like John Wall… At the #Wizards morning meeting today, Wall gifted all his teammates — including Sheldon Mac, Mike Young and Devin Robinson — with personalized President Rolexes for Christmas.
December 23, 2017 | 8:44 am EST Update
Sean Cunningham: De’Aaron Fox had an MRI – will be out for two weeks with a partial tear of the right quad muscle. Will be reevaluated in two weeks. Suffered on 12/14