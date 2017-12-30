With the Raptors' win already in hand, the Hawks appear…
With the Raptors’ win already in hand, the Hawks appeared willing to dribble out the clock. Raptors rookie OG Anunoby, however, stole a bad pass from Hawks point guard Isaiah Taylor pass and threw down a breakaway dunk. The perceived disrespectful play immediately drew the ire of Budenholzer, who appeared to have a few stern words for Anunoby. Casey, however, wasn’t having it, and immediately fired back at Budenholzer, appearing to yell, “F–k you!” after the Hawks coach refused to exchange postgame pleasantries.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to return for Saturday’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN. Barring an unforeseen setback of the right ankle he sprained on Dec. 4 in New Orleans, Curry is returning to action after missing the team’s past 11 games, a span in which the Warriors went 9-2.
“As far as healing powers… I’m playing the best basketball of my life and I’m drinking some wine pretty much every day.” With the @cavs taking a trip to Napa Thursday, @KingJames discusses when he became a fan of wine:
Lue, along with rookies Osman and Zizic, don’t drink alcohol. “Cedi and Z … they kind of just had water. That’s their loss. … More for me,” James said.
It is what is making this season just so delicious. I was told how boring it would be, just loss after uncompetitive loss and then a standard draft pick; too soon to make an investment in free agency and then another season in 2018-19 like this, and then can you get a free agent? Fast, fast, fast forward. They’ve got some intriguing talents, evolving chemistry, players worth watching who for the first time in years actually seem to enjoy playing, and playing with one another, players developing and anxious to be coached, supportive of direction. So now what do you do? I’m interested as well. What a gift: An entertaining team and monumental decisions to make. Now that’s great spectator sport.
Isaiah Thomas can envision his emotional return to TD Garden if he’s cleared to play against his former team, the Boston Celtics, next Wednesday. But as the two-time All-Star point guard found out days ago in Sacramento, where he pushed to make his Cavaliers debut, the team’s training and medical staff will not make a rash decision. Thomas took another step in his recovery from a torn labrum in his right hip Friday, participating in a five-on-five scrimmage against teammates at St. Helena High School. Coach Tyronn Lue said Thomas pushed the pace, got into the paint and scored on pick-and-rolls. “Really looked good,” Lue said in a conference call with beat writers.
Rudy Gay has started a rest and rehab program and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to the Spurs. The team announced Friday afternoon, that Gay underwent an MRI exam Friday morning after leaving Thursday’s game against the Knicks with an apparent right heel injury. According to the team, the exam revealed that Gay has right retrocalcaneal bursitis.