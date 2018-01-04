Evan Sidery: Suns had scouts present at tonight’s Okl…
Evan Sidery: Suns had scouts present at tonight’s Oklahoma game where Trae Young casually dropped 27-9-10 on 7-17 shooting. The Hawks, Bulls, Mavericks, and Magic also headlined other current lottery teams in attendance.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 4, 2018 | 9:49 am EST Update
“I’ve been dealing with this L.A. stuff for so long, it’s easy to tunnel-vision it, block it all and throw the blinders and shades on,” he said. “I’m a Thunder. I could care less of what speculation is, or what rumors are; I’m enjoying where I’m at right now, I’m enjoying this process, I’m enjoying growing with these guys in this locker room. I’m not worried or dealing with that until the summer’s here. “I’m fine where we’re at, and I’m fine where I’m at.”
And as he says, ready to keep up with Westbrook. “I definitely felt I was heavy, I felt I wasn’t moving as well. To run with Russ, you have to be in some good shape,” George said. “I found that out early. I changed my diet, [did] a little more cardio. I’m able to move. I’m able to slide my feet defensively and get back to bringing that defense.”
That’s why George has preached to Westbrook, on multiple occasions: Don’t worry about me; you just do you and it’ll work out for all of us. “You’ve gotta let Russ go. He’s a talent that is a mismatch, night in and night out. He’s a special player,” George said. “I’ve never been on a team where a guy is that elite amongst his opponents, in his matchup. So you love the fact he’s fearless, that he’s a competitor. You want to play with guys like that.
Before arriving in OKC, George and Westbrook had no relationship outside of playing against one another. But they connected quickly, more off the court than on it. Westbrook and George come from similar backgrounds — both born and raised in Southern California, lightly recruited out of high school, drafted into small markets with chips on their shoulders. They both like to play dominoes, have connected over fatherhood and are tight with their families, with similar upbringings.
January 4, 2018 | 5:31 am EST Update
Fred Katz: Paul George said it was “awesome” to hear the cheers during lineup intros at Staples: “Just the respect, the love, the recruitment. It was awesome.” pic.twitter.com/XGv6b5nd3J
“I’ve got a lot to think about,” George told ESPN before the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. “This summer will be huge. I’ve got a lot to think about. If we’re trending, if we’re going in the right direction, if I feel there is something that we’re building, and there’s a foundation — it would be kind of clueless, just stupid on my behalf to up and leave.