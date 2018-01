That’s why George has preached to Westbrook, on multiple occasions: Don’t worry about me; you just do you and it’ll work out for all of us. “You’ve gotta let Russ go. He’s a talent that is a mismatch, night in and night out. He’s a special player,” George said. “I’ve never been on a team where a guy is that elite amongst his opponents, in his matchup. So you love the fact he’s fearless, that he’s a competitor. You want to play with guys like that.