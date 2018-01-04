USA Today Sports

“I’ve been dealing with this L.A. stuff for so long, it’s easy to tunnel-vision it, block it all and throw the blinders and shades on,” he said. “I’m a Thunder. I could care less of what speculation is, or what rumors are; I’m enjoying where I’m at right now, I’m enjoying this process, I’m enjoying growing with these guys in this locker room. I’m not worried or dealing with that until the summer’s here. “I’m fine where we’re at, and I’m fine where I’m at.”
That’s why George has preached to Westbrook, on multiple occasions: Don’t worry about me; you just do you and it’ll work out for all of us. “You’ve gotta let Russ go. He’s a talent that is a mismatch, night in and night out. He’s a special player,” George said. “I’ve never been on a team where a guy is that elite amongst his opponents, in his matchup. So you love the fact he’s fearless, that he’s a competitor. You want to play with guys like that.
Before arriving in OKC, George and Westbrook had no relationship outside of playing against one another. But they connected quickly, more off the court than on it. Westbrook and George come from similar backgrounds — both born and raised in Southern California, lightly recruited out of high school, drafted into small markets with chips on their shoulders. They both like to play dominoes, have connected over fatherhood and are tight with their families, with similar upbringings.
