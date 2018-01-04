This season was a rebuilding year for the Hawks, and they knew it. It also is a year in which the Hawks are open to shedding contract dollars. League sources continue to say the asking price on Dennis Schroder is too high to make sense, but the Hawks have at least listened to the idea and are not turning away conversations. There continues to be a sense that Kent Bazemore is available, but again, the asking price seems to be too high to think he’ll get moved, but he is a name to watch as the deadline grows near.
January 4, 2018 | 10:03 pm EST Update
The Sixers are expected to sign James Young to a two-way contract, multiple league sources tell 2 Ways & 10 Days.
Bobby Marks: The Raptors’ Kyle Lowry is currently ranked 8th in fan votes for All-Star guards in the Eastern Conference. The point guard has a $200K bonus if he is voted as a starter or selected as a reserve. Lowry is on pace to play 65 games which is part of the criteria.
The Rockets have withdrawn their protest of the Dec. 22 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, an individual with knowledge of the decision said on Thursday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because no announcements regarding the action or more recent decision had been made.
Royce Young: Terrance Ferguson will start again tonight. Alex Abrines (groin) and Andre Roberson (knee) are still out.