USA Today Sports

Bobby Marks: Outside of staying with the Clippers, it w…

5 hours ago via BobbyMarks42
Bobby Marks: Outside of staying with the Clippers, it will be a lukewarm FA market for DeAndre Jordan if he opts-out. 6 teams with room: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix and Philly. All rebuilds or already have a C. Hard to recoup his $24.2M player option if he opts-out.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

Storyline: DeAndre Jordan Free Agency
More HoopsHype Rumors
January 6, 2018 | 10:05 pm EST Update
January 6, 2018 | 9:33 pm EST Update
Home