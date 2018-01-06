Bobby Marks: Outside of staying with the Clippers, it will be a lukewarm FA market for DeAndre Jordan if he opts-out. 6 teams with room: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix and Philly. All rebuilds or already have a C. Hard to recoup his $24.2M player option if he opts-out.
January 6, 2018 | 10:05 pm EST Update
Bobby Marks: The Bucks will be $5.1M below the luxury tax once DeAndre Liggins is waived on Sunday. Milwaukee will have a $757,427 cap hit on the Liggins waiver and 14 guaranteed contracts. Milwaukee still has a $5M and $3.4M trade exception available.
Anthony Puccio: Atkinson: “I told the guys after the game, I said we keep it there, we;re in a good way, we’ll win a lot more games than people think.”
Matt Velazquez: Delly hard foul on Beal and Beal popped RIGHT BACK up and got in Delly’s face. Pushed the offical who tried to break them up. There will be a review.
January 6, 2018 | 9:33 pm EST Update
As the February 8 trade deadline approaches, several teams are interested in Knicks center Willy Hernangomez, per ESPN sources.
The opposing teams who have expressed interest in Hernangomez feel that he has value after his promising rookie season in 2016-17 (8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds per game in 18 minutes). Teams having interest in a player and competing a deal for one are two very different things, of course. But it’s not unreasonable to think Hernangomez could be acquired for the right return.