January 8, 2018 | 8:58 pm EST Update
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni applauded Dallas’ Rick Carlisle for his comments about the ESPN story quoting the father of guard Lonzo Ball, but did not want to give LaVar Ball’s thought’s about the work of Lakers coach Luke Walton any more attention by addressing them. “He represented the coaches. He represented all of us,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t see it because I don’t look at it. I heard about it. Everybody’s heard about it. To be honest with you, one word (about Ball’s comments) is too many. I’m glad (Carlisle) did what he did, he represented the coaches. Luke does a great job in Los Angeles.”
2 hours ago via Houston Chronicle

