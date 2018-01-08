Michael Cunningham: Hawks upgrade Dewayne Dedmon (tibia stress fracture) to probable for tonight at LAC. Last played Nov. 25.
January 8, 2018 | 8:58 pm EST Update
Tom Orsborn: Asked if Leonard is looking better for Friday’s game vs. Lakers, Pop said, “We’ll see,” and then reiterated the shoulder injury is a “tough break” for Kawhi given that he was starting to return to form. #Spurs
Ian Begley: Knicks assigned Damyean Dotson to Westchester for the NBA G League Showcase (Jan. 10-13). He’ll re-join the Knicks after the showcase.
Marla Ridenour: Kyle Korver hits a 3 to pass Paul Pierce for 4th on NBA’s all-time list. About only positive for Cavs thus far.
John Meyer: Kevin Love getting boo’s at Target Center when he touches the ball. Some guy is passionately chanting “You suck, Love!” all by himself. I am not surprised.
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni applauded Dallas’ Rick Carlisle for his comments about the ESPN story quoting the father of guard Lonzo Ball, but did not want to give LaVar Ball’s thought’s about the work of Lakers coach Luke Walton any more attention by addressing them. “He represented the coaches. He represented all of us,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t see it because I don’t look at it. I heard about it. Everybody’s heard about it. To be honest with you, one word (about Ball’s comments) is too many. I’m glad (Carlisle) did what he did, he represented the coaches. Luke does a great job in Los Angeles.”
Connor Letourneau: Kerr said Durant “didn’t feel quite right” going through shootaround today, so he was ruled out.
Brian Lewis: D’Angelo Russell on being back on the court practicing after knee surgery: “It was tough. First time back in what feels like forever; it’s amazing.” #Nets @D’Angelo Russell