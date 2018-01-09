USA Today Sports

Marco Belinelli: One time, I can’t remember who I was…

4 hours ago via The Players' Tribune
Marco Belinelli: One time, I can’t remember who I was guarding, but it was a player from the deep bench who no one expected to get in. We were winning the game, and my man went into the corner and hit a corner three. “Marco,” shouted Manu. I knew I did something wrong, but I could not have told you what. “Don’t you know that guy has a corner three? Close out!” He knows everything about everyone, even guys he knows he has no chance of facing. That’s who he is. That’s Manu. How is he still in the league, you wonder? It’s because he’s still like that.

January 9, 2018 | 8:52 pm EST Update
One, the Cavs will be under some pressure to retain him because he’s a prime asset from the Kyrie Irving trade. Though the Cavs made it clear behind the scenes that they saw the Nets’ pick as the primary carrot, the Nets’ stronger-than-expected play this season is threatening to push that pick deeper into the lottery. Currently, it is projected to be the ninth pick. A team, even a rebuilding team as the Cavs might be if James walks, cannot allow prime assets to leave for nothing. Second, Gilbert loves underdogs like Thomas. He sees himself as an underdog, a self-made billionaire who went to Michigan State, not the Ivy League. In 2016, Gilbert was the driving force behind paying $2.4 million to buy a draft pick to take Kay Felder, an undersized point guard from Oakland University who attracted Gilbert because of his ability to overcome challenges. Felder didn’t make it with the Cavs, but Thomas is the embodiment of what the Cavs were dreaming of with Felder.
2 hours ago via ESPN

“Every day I’m feeling better. I felt really good as far as my wind. I wasn’t as tired as I would normally be. My conditioning is picking up pretty quick. I’m not where I need to be, but it’s getting there. I give myself another week or two, I think I should be right there.” Green has averaged 20.2 points in his six games since his cameo in Boston on the day he signed, the NBA’s leading scorer off the bench in that stretch. He has made 53.2 percent of his shots, 51.8 percent of his 3-pointers in those six games.
2 hours ago via Houston Chronicle

