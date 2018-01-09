Marco Belinelli: One time, I can’t remember who I was guarding, but it was a player from the deep bench who no one expected to get in. We were winning the game, and my man went into the corner and hit a corner three. “Marco,” shouted Manu. I knew I did something wrong, but I could not have told you what. “Don’t you know that guy has a corner three? Close out!” He knows everything about everyone, even guys he knows he has no chance of facing. That’s who he is. That’s Manu. How is he still in the league, you wonder? It’s because he’s still like that.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day