USA Today Sports

Marco Belinelli: Here are the best of those best — th…

4 hours ago via The Players' Tribune
Marco Belinelli: Here are the best of those best — the five best European guys I ever competed against. Like a lot of European players around my age, I got to watch Dirk as a teenager before he became a huge NBA sensation. He was considered an unknown when he got picked in the NBA draft, but we all knew who he was and what he could do. So, when someone asks me this question, about the best European players I’ve ever played against, Dirk is the first person I think of.

Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 9, 2018 | 8:52 pm EST Update
One, the Cavs will be under some pressure to retain him because he’s a prime asset from the Kyrie Irving trade. Though the Cavs made it clear behind the scenes that they saw the Nets’ pick as the primary carrot, the Nets’ stronger-than-expected play this season is threatening to push that pick deeper into the lottery. Currently, it is projected to be the ninth pick. A team, even a rebuilding team as the Cavs might be if James walks, cannot allow prime assets to leave for nothing. Second, Gilbert loves underdogs like Thomas. He sees himself as an underdog, a self-made billionaire who went to Michigan State, not the Ivy League. In 2016, Gilbert was the driving force behind paying $2.4 million to buy a draft pick to take Kay Felder, an undersized point guard from Oakland University who attracted Gilbert because of his ability to overcome challenges. Felder didn’t make it with the Cavs, but Thomas is the embodiment of what the Cavs were dreaming of with Felder.
2 hours ago via ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

“Every day I’m feeling better. I felt really good as far as my wind. I wasn’t as tired as I would normally be. My conditioning is picking up pretty quick. I’m not where I need to be, but it’s getting there. I give myself another week or two, I think I should be right there.” Green has averaged 20.2 points in his six games since his cameo in Boston on the day he signed, the NBA’s leading scorer off the bench in that stretch. He has made 53.2 percent of his shots, 51.8 percent of his 3-pointers in those six games.
2 hours ago via Houston Chronicle

Uncategorized

,

Home