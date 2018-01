Miami went 30-11 the rest of the way, missed the playoffs because of a tiebreaker, and transformed into one of those random teams NBA nerds will always remember — unwanted misfits who coalesced around an identity of relentless work and rapid-fire drive-and-kick basketball. Players bonded over their winding journeys to the NBA. Someone — Hassan Whiteside claims it now — nicknamed the D-League “The Jungle,” and the players bestowed the same moniker upon their practice court. “That became ‘The Jungle,'” James Johnson says. “Every morning before practice, you’re gonna see the same thing written on that whiteboard: ‘Mouthpiece, knee pads, rib pads.’ You wear all of that for practice. The Jungle became our obsession. If you’re from The Jungle, no top draft pick should ever get a loose ball over you. If a top pick and Rodney McGruder are going for a loose ball, I’d bet my house on Rodney.”