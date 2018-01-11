USA Today Sports

January 11, 2018
There is no bigger test for a defender than switching from one MVP to the next – from Durant, a wiry 6-foot-11 killer, to Curry, the god of shooting, who punishes anyone dumb enough to leave him open for a split-second. But by the time Durant releases a pass to Curry, Brown has enveloped the Warriors superstar on the perimeter. Extending his never-ending right arm, Brown intercepts the pass and turns downcourt, helping to spark a furious Celtics comeback. Two months later, Jaylen Brown ranks second on the Celtics in scoring and third on the Celtics in minutes, all while handling heavy defensive responsibilities. It all sounds like a lot for a 21-year-old to handle. But Brown prepared for his first season as an NBA starter with diligent work throughout the summer, sometimes pushing himself through two- and three-a-day sessions while fasting during daylight hours, nearly passing out a couple of times because of all the physical exertion on an empty stomach. “I pushed my body to the limit this year,” he says. “And I can see the difference.”
Jaylen Brown had fasted before this summer, but only for a week or 10 days at a time. This summer, he did it for 28 consecutive days, declining to eat or drink during daylight hours, much like Muslims do during Ramadan. The former lottery pick, who calls himself more spiritual than religious and declined to share what religion he identifies with, woke up at about five o’clock every morning to eat and ingest fluids then went through his day without any more food or water. At sunset, after two or three workous, his daily fast ended. “A lot of people have multiple reasons why they fast,” Brown said during a chat earlier this season. “A part of it’s like a religious experience. It makes you, like, closer to God, or God closer to you. A lot of people say it puts your body through something that it’s never done before, so it makes you more mentally tough. All of that. Some people say it puts you in a position of somebody who doesn’t get to eat. It humbles you. So now you know what they feel like. All of those things. So all of those things combined into one is why I did it. And I think as a man and as a person it helped me. So I know as a basketball player it helped me as well.”
Heat guard Dion Waiters has been giving serious consideration to undergoing ankle surgery, a procedure which would end his season, according to an associate. A decision could come at any time, with continued rest and treatment as the other option being considered. The Heat has not put pressure on Waiters to make a decision, or pressured him to make one decision over the other. Waiters, who has sought multiple medical opinions, has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle.
Dion Waiters missed the final 13 games of last season with a sprain to the same ankle but decided to bypass offseason surgery because he was a free agent at the time. He has said that ankle surgery would sideline him 8 to 10 months. Waiters, in July, signed a four-year, $52 million contract that is paying him $12.1 million this season, with a jump to $12.7 million next season. The contract awards Waiters a $1.1 million bonus this season if he plays in 70 games — a clause he appears unlikely to meet.
