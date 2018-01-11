Jaylen Brown had fasted before this summer, but only for a week or 10 days at a time. This summer, he did it for 28 consecutive days, declining to eat or drink during daylight hours, much like Muslims do during Ramadan. The former lottery pick, who calls himself more spiritual than religious and declined to share what religion he identifies with, woke up at about five o’clock every morning to eat and ingest fluids then went through his day without any more food or water. At sunset, after two or three workous, his daily fast ended. “A lot of people have multiple reasons why they fast,” Brown said during a chat earlier this season. “A part of it’s like a religious experience. It makes you, like, closer to God, or God closer to you. A lot of people say it puts your body through something that it’s never done before, so it makes you more mentally tough.
All of that. Some people say it puts you in a position of somebody who doesn’t get to eat. It humbles you. So now you know what they feel like. All of those things. So all of those things combined into one is why I did it. And I think as a man and as a person it helped me. So I know as a basketball player it helped me as well.”