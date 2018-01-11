A. Sherrod Blakely: Schedule update. The #Celtics game …
January 11, 2018
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked what helped to bring about LaMarcus Aldridge’s resurgence: “When he said, ‘I want to be traded.’ It’s as simple as that. I said, ‘Woah, nobody’s ever said that to me before.’ It’s my 20-whatever year, and nobody’s ever said that like, ‘I’m not enjoying this. I’m not confident. I’m not sure you want me here. I want to be traded.’”
Popovich was asked if that conversation took place after the season. “Yes, yes. I thought that’s already been public? So, we had some dinners and meetings and laughed. I was very candid with him. I told him, ‘I’d be happy to trade you. You get me a talent like Kevin Durant, and I’ll drive you to the airport. I’ll pack your bags. And I will drive you there, get you on the plane, and get you seated.’
Gregg Popovich: “As discussions went on, it became apparent to me that it really was me. He’s been playing in the league for nine years. I’m not going to turn him into some other player. I could do some things defensively or rebounding-wise. But on offense, I was going to move him everywhere. That was just silly on my part. Total overcoaching. So, we took care of it, and he’s been fantastic.”
Mike Trudell: Kyle Kuzma told us a few weeks back that he had a great workout for the Spurs, and Gregg Popovich just said he agreed. Pop added that the Spurs can only “draft where we draft.” (Kuzma went 2 picks before San Antonio’s 29th slot)
Tom Orsborn: Pop on whether Kawhi Leonard’s shoulder injury still looks short term rather than long term: “When he’s back, he’s back.” For what it’s worth, Leonard participated in shootaround and was on the court working out before the game. #Spurs
Tom Orsborn: Parker said he should be ready to play Saturday against Denver after sitting out tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle: “I could have played tonight. But you know the Spurs, they are going to just be cautious. So the bad luck I had (hurting in Monday night) wasn’t too bad.”
Though Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he thought Curry “did look good” as he completed all of Thursday’s practice at Marquette University, the Warriors (33-9) have listed Curry as questionable for Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-18) after missing Wednesday’s game against the Clippers because of an aggravated sprain in his right ankle.