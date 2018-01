After the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics in London, the Cameroonese big guy was asked if he would play for France and he didn’t rule out the possibility of joining “Les Bleus”. “I think it’s an opportunity,” Embiid said after a question by French RMC Sport. “You never know. I might play for the French national team but I might also play for Cameroon. I have a lot of relatives in France.”