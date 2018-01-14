USA Today Sports

January 13, 2018 | 10:13 pm EST Update
As the fallout from President Donald Trump’s alleged comments describing African countries and Haiti as “shithole countries” continues, one member of the Spurs organization is not surprised by the remarks. Assistant coach Ime Udoka, a Nigerian-American, became aware of the comments on Friday. “I wasn’t any more offended than what he says about people right here in America,” Udoka told the Express-News before the Spurs played the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. “If that were a one-time thing, it would be something. But it’s pretty frequent.”
Said Udoka: “It’s not even about (that comment). It’s a lot of what he says in general. That’s just another thing to add on. … But, being from (Africa), he’s talking about huts and all of that, and that is a misconception. If you’ve been to Lagos or any of the major cities (in Africa), it’s not like that. “It’s no filter,” Udoka continued. “He says what he thinks. I’m not sure if that’s a good or bad thing. It’s bad if you think a certain way and then you speak on it. It’s almost a daily occurrence now. It is what it is.”
January 13, 2018 | 8:18 pm EST Update
