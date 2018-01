Said Udoka: “It’s not even about (that comment). It’s a lot of what he says in general. That’s just another thing to add on. … But, being from (Africa), he’s talking about huts and all of that, and that is a misconception. If you’ve been to Lagos or any of the major cities (in Africa), it’s not like that. “It’s no filter,” Udoka continued. “He says what he thinks. I’m not sure if that’s a good or bad thing. It’s bad if you think a certain way and then you speak on it. It’s almost a daily occurrence now. It is what it is.”