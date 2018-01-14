Shams Charania: Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are signing forward Andrew White of G League Maine on a two-way NBA contract.
January 13, 2018 | 10:13 pm EST Update
Josh Lewenberg: This is DeMar DeRozan’s 92nd career 30+ point game, which passes Vince Carter for most in Raptors history. Note: Coming into tonight, the Raps had won 21 straight games in which DeRozan goes for 30.
Connor Letourneau: Per @WarriorsPR: The Warriors finished the first half with 81 points, their first 80-point half on the road since Nov. 2, 1990 at Denver (87 in the first half).
As the fallout from President Donald Trump’s alleged comments describing African countries and Haiti as “shithole countries” continues, one member of the Spurs organization is not surprised by the remarks. Assistant coach Ime Udoka, a Nigerian-American, became aware of the comments on Friday. “I wasn’t any more offended than what he says about people right here in America,” Udoka told the Express-News before the Spurs played the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. “If that were a one-time thing, it would be something. But it’s pretty frequent.”
Said Udoka: “It’s not even about (that comment). It’s a lot of what he says in general. That’s just another thing to add on. … But, being from (Africa), he’s talking about huts and all of that, and that is a misconception. If you’ve been to Lagos or any of the major cities (in Africa), it’s not like that. “It’s no filter,” Udoka continued. “He says what he thinks. I’m not sure if that’s a good or bad thing. It’s bad if you think a certain way and then you speak on it. It’s almost a daily occurrence now. It is what it is.”
January 13, 2018 | 8:18 pm EST Update
Nick Friedell: Zach LaVine hits a three with his first shot. After missing almost a year — that one had to feel particularly nice.