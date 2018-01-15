The Hawks signed forward Andrew White III to a two-way …
The Hawks signed forward Andrew White III to a two-way contract on Monday. White’s contract allows for a limited number of days with the Hawks, with the balance of time spent at their G-League affiliate in Erie, Pa. He will report to Erie.
January 15, 2018 | 10:03 pm EST Update
Jovan Buha: Doc Rivers with the low-key shade at Chris Paul pregame: “I think there will be a lot of fans that look at Chris and say, ‘You left us.’ And they’ll be right. But, in my opinion, there should always be the fans that say, ‘Thank you for your years of service.’”
Jonathan Feigen: No restrictions on Rockets F Luc Mbah a Moute in his return tonight, other than how he battles the rust after a month out.
Lonzo Ball’s swollen left knee kept him out of Monday’s game at Memphis and the Los Angeles Lakers rookie says he will not be able to test it until the swelling goes down. The point guard said he can’t run on his minor knee sprain but hopes to return soon.
“I know my body the best,” Ball said. “So as long as I can run, that is pretty much all I need. So as soon as I can run and the swelling goes down a little bit, then I should be ready to go.”
Malone framed MLK Day more as a pressing, ongoing argument than a remembrance. “Especially in the current climate, it’s that much more important,” Malone said as the Nuggets wound down a shootaround at their Pepsi Center practice court. “When you have a president making some of the comments that he has made, it’s so important to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. King and what his message was. Simple, but powerful. Fight for equality, fight for the respect of everybody. White, black, male, female. Doesn’t matter.”
“In today’s day and age, with everything we’re going through in communities across the country, (King’s) message is probably more prevalent and profound today and just as strong as it was back in the 1960s when the civil rights movement was in its heyday,” Malone said.
“It’s not a tyrant running the NBA,” Malone said. “We respect our players, and we want them to have a voice. We want them to use their voice, hopefully, in a respectful manner. … Our commissioner (Adam Silver) wants the players, the coaches — everybody who works under the NBA umbrella — to feel together and unified and to embrace everything out there.”