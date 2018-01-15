USA Today Sports

The Hawks signed forward Andrew White III to a two-way …

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 15, 2018 | 10:03 pm EST Update
Malone framed MLK Day more as a pressing, ongoing argument than a remembrance. “Especially in the current climate, it’s that much more important,” Malone said as the Nuggets wound down a shootaround at their Pepsi Center practice court. “When you have a president making some of the comments that he has made, it’s so important to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. King and what his message was. Simple, but powerful. Fight for equality, fight for the respect of everybody. White, black, male, female. Doesn’t matter.”
2 hours ago via Denver Post

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

“It’s not a tyrant running the NBA,” Malone said. “We respect our players, and we want them to have a voice. We want them to use their voice, hopefully, in a respectful manner. … Our commissioner (Adam Silver) wants the players, the coaches — everybody who works under the NBA umbrella — to feel together and unified and to embrace everything out there.”
2 hours ago via Denver Post

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home