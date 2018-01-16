Dedmon was signed last summer to a two-year, $12.3 million contract, having played the previous season with the San Antonio Spurs. That season had ended anticlimactically, being benched by the time the playoffs came despite having played his way into the starting role over the season prior. Nevertheless, with averages of 5.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, with a 16.0 PER and 1.5 win shares, Dedmon had otherwise played well and thus opted out of his contract with the Spurs (and his very small player option amount of $3,028,410) in order to try and get a bigger one.
