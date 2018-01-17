You’re leading all rookies in blocks per game. What a…
You’re leading all rookies in blocks per game. What are the keys to being a great shot-blocker and is being an elite rim protector a goal of yours? JC: For sure. I was blessed with incredible athleticism and leaping ability, but I wasn’t really blessed with long arms. A lot of guys in the NBA have much, much longer arms than I do. Before I entered the NBA, a lot of people always viewed that as a negative. “Oh, he’s a four or a five, but can he protect the rim?” I heard that a lot. But for me, I’ve always felt shot-blocking was about positioning and timing. And yes, my leaping ability helps me out a good bit, but even back before I really had that like I do now, positioning and timing were the things that really allowed me to block shots. It also really helps me that the defense we play in Atlanta allows me to go vertical a lot and block shots. There’s a lot of factors that go into it.
January 17, 2018 | 10:20 pm EST Update
