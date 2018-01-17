USA Today Sports

You’re leading all rookies in blocks per game. What a…

11 hours ago via HoopsHype
You’re leading all rookies in blocks per game. What are the keys to being a great shot-blocker and is being an elite rim protector a goal of yours? JC: For sure. I was blessed with incredible athleticism and leaping ability, but I wasn’t really blessed with long arms. A lot of guys in the NBA have much, much longer arms than I do. Before I entered the NBA, a lot of people always viewed that as a negative. “Oh, he’s a four or a five, but can he protect the rim?” I heard that a lot. But for me, I’ve always felt shot-blocking was about positioning and timing. And yes, my leaping ability helps me out a good bit, but even back before I really had that like I do now, positioning and timing were the things that really allowed me to block shots. It also really helps me that the defense we play in Atlanta allows me to go vertical a lot and block shots. There’s a lot of factors that go into it.

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 17, 2018 | 10:20 pm EST Update
Home