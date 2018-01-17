Have you had a “Welcome to the NBA” moment? JC: One…
Have you had a “Welcome to the NBA” moment? JC: One was when we were playing the Cavs earlier in the year. I think I had a couple dunks and I was going up for another one and LeBron James just flies in for the chase-down block. He came from behind me, pinned the ball on the glass and I fell to the ground. No foul called, no nothing. They’re just immediately going the other way, running their fastbreak. That was a big one and, of course, it gets posted on social media and all that. You know how it is.
January 17, 2018 | 10:20 pm EST Update
Michael Lee: Scott Brooks told reporters in Charlotte, “We’re going to have to change some things” after the Wizards decided not to compete in Steve Clifford’s return to the bench. Brooks called the performance in a 133-109 loss, “unacceptable.”