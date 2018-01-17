USA Today Sports

Have you had a “Welcome to the NBA” moment? JC: One…

11 hours ago via HoopsHype
Have you had a “Welcome to the NBA” moment? JC: One was when we were playing the Cavs earlier in the year. I think I had a couple dunks and I was going up for another one and LeBron James just flies in for the chase-down block. He came from behind me, pinned the ball on the glass and I fell to the ground. No foul called, no nothing. They’re just immediately going the other way, running their fastbreak. That was a big one and, of course, it gets posted on social media and all that. You know how it is.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 17, 2018 | 10:20 pm EST Update
Home