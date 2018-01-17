USA Today Sports

Who were some of your favorite players to watch as you were growing up? John Collins: Man, a lot of players. I was a big, big Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady fan. Those were my two go-to players; I still have Fatheads of them on the walls at home. Also, even though we didn’t live in Florida a lot, it was sort of my home base so I was always a fan of the local teams. I liked the Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins, so I was a big, big Dwyane Wade fan as well. Kevin Garnett is another one; I was a young kid when I watched him, but it was always cool seeing how much intensity he played with.

