Who were some of your favorite players to watch as you were growing up? John Collins: Man, a lot of players. I was a big, big Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady fan. Those were my two go-to players; I still have Fatheads of them on the walls at home. Also, even though we didn’t live in Florida a lot, it was sort of my home base so I was always a fan of the local teams. I liked the Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins, so I was a big, big Dwyane Wade fan as well. Kevin Garnett is another one; I was a young kid when I watched him, but it was always cool seeing how much intensity he played with.
January 17, 2018 | 10:20 pm EST Update
Michael Lee: Scott Brooks told reporters in Charlotte, “We’re going to have to change some things” after the Wizards decided not to compete in Steve Clifford’s return to the bench. Brooks called the performance in a 133-109 loss, “unacceptable.”