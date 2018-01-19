Howard Beck: So, the players still aren't taking this A…
Howard Beck: So, the players still aren’t taking this All-Star voting thing very seriously. The following got votes from their peers: Tyler Cavanaugh, Marvin Williams, Lance Thomas, Tyler Zeller (4 votes!), Stanley Johnson (3), Anthony Tolliver, Amir Johnson, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby Portis (2)…
January 18, 2018 | 10:00 pm EST Update
The Pistons will seek a disabled-player exception for forward Jon Leuer, who has played just nine games this season after suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 31. The DPE is a provision that allows teams to get a break in their salary-cap numbers in the event of a catastrophic injury.
Leuer missed 34 games and was projected to be a major part of the Pistons’ rotation. Since the injury he has been limited to light shooting, but because of complications, he has had fluid injections in the ankle joint and is considering season-ending surgery.
Jared Weiss: Brett Brown asked how it feels for @Joel Embiid to be an All-Star starter: It’s like one of your kids getting a star and taping it up on the wall… His is a great story of perseverance.
Jared Weiss: Stevens on Kyrie All-Star start: He certainly deserve it. He’s had a great year and I hope Al makes it as well. Those guys deserve all the accolades.
Steve Bulpett: Brad Stevens to Kevin McHale in the hallway after combined 44 turnovers in 89-80 loss to Philly: “I hope you found a way to make that sound interesting.” McHale, who worked the game for TNT, laughs and replies, “I didn’t.”