The Golden State Warriors are not concerned with the Houston Rockets after losing the season series tiebreaker in a 116-108 loss Saturday night at Toyota Center. Houston won the series 2-1. If both teams end the season with identical records, the Rockets would get the higher seed and home-court advantage should they meet in the postseason. “No,” Kevin Durant responded when asked if it mattered. “The season starts over when you’re in the playoffs anyway, so it doesn’t matter. You’re going to have to get through these teams to get to where you want to go. You have to play at home and on the road, so it really doesn’t matter. We just want to be playing good basketball when it comes down to that point.”