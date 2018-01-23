USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Deseret News
As a more mature individual now, Wilkins said he often thinks about how things may have been had he stayed in Utah to join forces with John Stockton and Karl Malone. Instead of two finals appearances, maybe a few championship banners might be hanging in Vivint Arena. “Playing with Stockton and Malone, we probably could’ve won a few championships,” Wilkins said. “Not probably, we would’ve, but again, things happen in life for a reason, and you’ve got to take what cards are dealt, but coming to Atlanta was a blessing for me, and I’ve never left.”

January 23, 2018 | 11:35 am EST Update
“I would like to be here, man,” he continued. “I’m putting everything on the line out here for this organization, and you know the season I’m having I would like to be rewarded for it and just appreciated. “I’ve played on three teams in six months (Lakers, Rockets), and I’ve been impactful on all three of those teams. A lot of that stuff is out of my control, especially with how I’m playing. I’m doing everything I can in my power. Hopefully it’s just appreciated.”
1 hour ago via USA Today Sports

The confrontation between Barea and Wall occurred after Barea pushed off against Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr., getting called for an offensive foul with 7:42 remaining. Wall hit Barea on the arm while attempting to block his shot attempt after the whistle. “So I turn around, and we’re looking at each other,” said Barea, who had a smile on his face when the on-court discussion with Wall started. “I think he’s going to say — what I would do? — ‘My bad’ or something. But he didn’t say that. He was like — I’m not going to say the bad word — ‘What are you gonna do?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So you know, I had to say some stuff back, and he never changed his mind. “He’s trying to be a tough guy when he’s not.”
1 hour ago via ESPN

Jason Jones: Yes, Vlade Divac’s job as general manager is safe, especially since he’s signed through 2020. Granted, these things change daily, but there’s no reason to believe Divac has anything to worry about. It wouldn’t make sense to start another rebuild and change directions after less than a year. How long that holds true depends a lot on next season and if the organization would allow Divac to go into his final year without a deal beyond 2019-20.
1 hour ago via Sacramento Bee

The league has now transitioned, too. During his era, there weren’t as many stretch fours and combo players, so it’s cool to see the game evolve from his perspective, but at that time, he wanted no part of the low post in Utah. “I mean, it’s more diverse, more hybrid players playing multiple positions, but in my day you was just happy to play one, sometimes two but you didn’t play multiple positions because the league was physical,” Wilkins recalled.
1 hour ago via Deseret News

January 23, 2018 | 9:57 am EST Update
Opposing executives believe that the Knicks will move one of their four centers before the deadline. As ESPN first reported, several teams have expressed interest in 23-year-old center Willy Hernangomez. Hernangomez has been largely out of coach Jeff Hornacek’s rotation this season, but teams have interest in the second-year center based on his age, his strong performance last season (8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds in 18 minutes per game) and his contract (two more years at about $1.5 million.)
3 hours ago via ESPN

