The confrontation between Barea and Wall occurred after Barea pushed off against Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr., getting called for an offensive foul with 7:42 remaining. Wall hit Barea on the arm while attempting to block his shot attempt after the whistle. “So I turn around, and we’re looking at each other,” said Barea, who had a smile on his face when the on-court discussion with Wall started. “I think he’s going to say — what I would do? — ‘My bad’ or something. But he didn’t say that. He was like — I’m not going to say the bad word — ‘What are you gonna do?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So you know, I had to say some stuff back, and he never changed his mind. “He’s trying to be a tough guy when he’s not.”