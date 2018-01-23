As a more mature individual now, Wilkins said he often thinks about how things may have been had he stayed in Utah to join forces with John Stockton and Karl Malone. Instead of two finals appearances, maybe a few championship banners might be hanging in Vivint Arena. “Playing with Stockton and Malone, we probably could’ve won a few championships,” Wilkins said. “Not probably, we would’ve, but again, things happen in life for a reason, and you’ve got to take what cards are dealt, but coming to Atlanta was a blessing for me, and I’ve never left.”
